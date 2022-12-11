COVID-19 Winter Resurgence: Not Sore Throat or Cough, But THIS One Symptom Can Appear in Fully Vaccinated People

Not Sore Throat or Cough, But THIS One Symptom Can Appear in Fully Vaccinated People

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19? The virus can still enter your body and wreak havoc. Check out for this ONE symptom.

Even as daily cases of COVID-19 infection are decreasing on a daily basis, experts have warned that another outbreak of the virus can be expected as the world enters the holiday season. In a recent press meeting, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that some high-risk countries, which are still witnessing daily cases of coronavirus, may experience a resurgence of the infection cases due to the heavy mutations of the virus.

Dominating Symptom of COVID-19 Infection

Why cases are resurfacing? It is happening since the virus is mutating, which brings in new variants of the virus, with new features and most importantly new symptoms. In a recent study, experts have stated that the top symptom of the virus is not a sore throat or cough, but is instead a fever. Yes, you heard that right. According to the data by the UK researchers, most of the cases in the country are being driven by the Omicron BA.2 strains, and over 200 patients have said that the one symptom that is dominating the infection is a fever accompanied by chills.

Apart from the above-mentioned ONE symptom that even a fully vaccinated individual can suffer, here are some common symptoms of the COVID-19 virus infection:

Persistent cough Breathing difficulty Sore throat Runny nose Headache Chest discomfort Fatigue Loss of smell and taste Nausea Diarrhoea

To keep the complications associated with the virus infection, it is important to understand the various symptoms that it can cause. Tracking these common and unusual symptoms of COVID-19 infection, getting vaccinated, and also following basic safety precautions for COVID infection are important. Stay alert, stay safe!