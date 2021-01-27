COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, upended our lives like we never imagined. It took millions of lives before the world finally became equipped enough to battle the microscopic villain. Despite the devastation, the world and the officials continue to grapple the pandemic by discovering new ways to fight it. To do that, health officials are coming up with strategies and advisories to battle the disease in the best way possible. Also Read - India’s Covaxin can neutralize UK variant of COVID-19, finds new study

Amidst the news of coronavirus cases surpassing 100 million marks, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued fresh clinical advice on Tuesday for treating COVID-19 patients. The advisory was issued keeping in mind all patients, including those displaying persistent symptoms after recovery. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccination FAQs: All you need to know before you get the jab

WHO New Clinical Advice On COVID-19

WHO advised using low-dose medicines used to prevent blood cells, also known as anticoagulants. This will help prevent blood clots from forming in blood vessels. WHO also advised coronavirus patients at home to use pulse oximetry, which is a non-invasive and painless test that measures oxygen levels in the blood. This will help identify whether the health of the patient is deteriorating and if the patient requires medical attention. WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva that clinicians should put patients into the awake position, in their front, to improve the oxygen flow. Experts recommended the use of “lower doses rather than higher disease” to avoid health complications.

WHO says that the use of care bundles to systematize care provision for coronavirus patients should be encouraged. Doctors must choose clinical judgement over models in deciding for the patients. The exhortations were made by an independent panel of experts, currently in Wuhan, China where the first human COVID cases were reported in December 2019. Harris added that the experts will start working with Chinese researchers in the next two days post quarantine.

WHO Warns Of Continued Coronavirus Transmission

Scientists have successfully given the world some antidotes to put the coronavirus to rest, with more than 50 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in trials. But the fight against the deadly disease is far from over, according to WHO.

The official authorities warned that even though we have vaccines available, the coverage will not reach a point where the transmission will stop. So, people should not expect to eradicate COVID-19 by 2021 as we still need to reach a point where the officials are able to control the virus to some extent. Also Read - Increase your omega-3 intake to reduce death risk due to Covid-19

Keeping this in mind, people should continue taking precautionary measures like wearing masks, washing hands frequently, social distancing, etc.