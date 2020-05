With the easing of COVID-19 lockdown rules. People are now able to get out of their houses and take up activities that are a part of normal life. You can now go for a walk or run in the park, visit the market and do many things that, till recently, you took for granted. But you also have to keep in mind the precautions that you need to take to keep yourself safe. Social distancing is a must as is wearing a protective face mask. You also need to wash your hands frequently and practice respiratory hygiene. Also Read - 64% males among COVID-19 fatalities in India: Why are men more vulnerable to the disease?

Recently, a 26-years-old man from China's Wuhan was hospitalized with complaints of chest pain after he went for a 6 km run wearing a face mask. On examination, doctors saw that his lungs had collapsed. They suspect that wearing a face mask led to this condition. A face mask covers your nose and mouth. It can restrict the flow of air into your lungs. If you wear one while exercising, you may feel breathless and tired sooner than normal.

Here, let us see what happens if you wear a face mask while exercising.

You may feel light headed, tired

Wearing face mask while exercising may be a risky affair. This is because, when you exercise, your lungs need more air. As a result, your heart pumps more blood, which is why your heart beat increases. But when you are wearing a mask, there is restriction in the flow of air to the lungs. This can make you feel light headed, breathless and tired. Your lungs may collapse if you really overdo it. You may also be in danger if you have any underlying health conditions like heart disease and hypertension.

Stop immediately if you notice warning signs

You need to be alert to any discomfort that you may experience while working out. If you stay within your limits, you will be fine. But you must not ignore the warning signs like fatigue and breathlessness. If you feel that something is not right, stop exercising immediately. Avoid an intense workout session if you want to continue wearing your mask.

Social distancing sans mask may afford some protection

The best thing to do is to avoid wearing a face mask when you exercise. This is difficult in present circumstance, but the dangers of wearing a face mask while exercising is just too high. Try to go for a jog or resume your exercise session in the park when there are less people there. You can go really early in the morning before the regular morning walkers make their rounds. You can also go late at night when there is nobody around. If you go at regular timings and you adhere to the social distancing norms, you can do away with the mask for some time. But then, again, this is not without risks. Though the risk of infection is less with social distancing, it is not a fool-proof method of avoid the virus as it can remain suspended in air for some time. You may also touch your face with contaminated hands and this increases your risk of the COVID-19 virus.