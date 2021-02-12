A study on serum samples of over 9000 French adults has suggested that the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) might have been present in the country as early as November 2019 as some sampled between that month and January 2020 tested positive for antibodies against the virus. The research led by Fabrice Carrat director of the Paris-based Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health was published in the European Journal of Epidemiology on February 6 reports Xinhua news agency. All 9144 serum samples were collected between November 4 2019 and March 16 2020 from participants living in the 12 mainland French