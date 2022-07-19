COVID-19 Warning Symptoms: Body Pain In THIS Area Could Be A Sign of Omicron Variant

COVID-19 Warning Symptoms: Body Pain In THIS Area Could Be A Sign of Omicron Variant

Are you infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19? Check out if you have pain in this particular area of your body.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in South Africa in November 2021. The variant is currently the dominant strain of the SAR-CoV-2 virus causing coronavirus infection. The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the Omicron variant as a 'variant of concern' (VOC), this was mainly because this is so far the most mutated version of the virus which has over 42 worrisome mutations in its spike protein. These mutations in the spike protein also make it more transmissible and applicable to evade through the vaccine as well as prior infection-induced immunity.

Sub-Variants of Omicron

It didn't take the Omicron variant long to become the most dominant variant globally. Currently, almost every country is facing a new wave of pandemics due to the Omicron variant, accompanied by its sub-variants. These sub-variants include BA.4 and BA.5, the two most mutated versions of the Omicron strain which has more mutations than the parent variant. With these new sub-variants emerging every now and then, health experts have warned people against taking the variant lightly and urged them to take proper precautions in stopping the virus from spreading.

According to a recent report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron accounts for 16 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the last few days, while the BA.5 accounts for about 54 per cent.

Apart from these two sub-variants, another sub-variant of Omicron has also come to light, called BA.2.75, also known as Centaurus. This variant was first detected in India in early May.

With all these new variants and sub-variants emerging, experts have cautioned people to be conscious of one specific symptom, which could be a sure shot indicator of the Omicron variant. Let's find out one body part in which pain can be a warning symptom of the Omicron variant.

Pain In THIS Area Could Be A Sign of Omicron Variant

Are you infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19? How to know it? There is one unique symptom that can actually help you know it. According to the Zoe COVID symptom study, back pain is one of the top 20 symptoms of the coronavirus' Omicron variant. Apart from back pain, experts have also said that Omicron can often lead to three more symptoms, such as a sore throat, nasal congestion and a persistent cough. Also don't forget the precious or the traditional symptoms of coronavirus infection, which include fever, body ache, muscle cramps, lower back pain, runny nose, etc.

You may like to read

But, does this mean that back pain is a sure-shot symptom of COVID-19? Not, not really! Back pain can also be a warning symptom of other diseases such as arthritis, osteoporosis, obesity, common cold and flu, muscle and ligament strain, etc.

Symptoms of Omicron

So, since back pain can be a warning sign of other diseases too, how does one know that it is not something else but Omicron which is causing back pain? According to the experts, when the back pain is accompanied by a sore throat, persistent cough, fever, runny nose, sneezing, extreme fatigue and other respiratory symptoms, one should get tested for COVID-19 immediately.