What started in Wuhan China took the world by a storm and turned our lives upside down. COVID-19 the disease caused by the coronavirus turned out to be the biggest catastrophe the world has seen since the 1918 pandemic. While India initially saw a slow surge in the coronavirus cases it soon became the second country with the greatest number of cases. To add to the crisis bird flu or avian flu has knocked on the doors yet again. With two major diseases looming large in the country people are bombarded with so much information that they can't seem contemplate