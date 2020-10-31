A recent study involving more than 5000 COVID-19 patients in Houston has found out that the virus that causes the disease is accumulating genetic mutations one of which may have made it more contagious. According to the paper published in the peer-reviewed journal mBIO that mutation called D614G is located in the spike protein that pries open our cells for viral entry. It's the largest peer-reviewed study of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences in one metropolitan region of the US to date. The paper shows the virus is mutating due to a combination of neutral drift -- which just means random genetic