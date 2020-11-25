The COVID-19 virus survives on surfaces by clinging to thin liquid films according to a study by researchers at IIT-Bombay which provides insights into how the novel coronavirus sustains for hours or days on solid surfaces under ambient conditions. The study published in the journal Physics of Fluids attributes the long survival time of the novel coronavirus on a surface to the slow evaporation of a thin nanometre liquid film remaining after the evaporation of the bulk droplet. The ability to predict the survival of the novel coronavirus on different surfaces can help prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19