None of the mutations currently documented in the SARS-CoV-2 the virus responsible for the Covid-19 disease appear to increase its transmissibility in humans say researchers after analysing the virus genomes of over 46000 people with Covid-19 from 99 countries. The number of SARS-CoV-2 genomes being generated for scientific research is staggering said study author Lucy van Dorp from the University College London in the UK. We realised early on in the pandemic that we needed new approaches to analyse enormous amounts of data in close to real-time to flag new mutations in the virus that could affect its transmission or symptom