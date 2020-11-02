In a recent study published in the journal Archiv EuroMedica, researchers from Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Russia, along with their Japanese colleagues have revealed that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, may not only damage key red blood cells but can also prevent the formation of new ones. Also Read - WHO chief self quarantines after coming in contact with COVID-19 infected person

How COVID-19’s impacts the red blood cells called erythrocytes affects patients

Erythrocytes are red blood cells that are responsible in the body for transport of the iron-rich protein hemoglobin carrying oxygen. Also Read - Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of Covid-19: AIIA

According to the study, loss of erythrocytes might cause damage to the brain neurons, blood vessels, and internals, considering they do not get enough oxygen. Also Read - Coronavirus symptoms: COVID toes can last for up to six months

In the most severe cases, multiple organ failure can occur, and without his/her own red blood cells, the patient starts to suffocate.

Artificial ventilation cannot save you!

Artificial ventilation does not help in such a scenario as there is no one who transports oxygen within the body. The researchers said that effective therapy for such patients is to administer erythrocyte mass and vitamin B12.

They added that the early breakdown of red blood cells is the initial reaction of the body to the SARS-COV-2 virus, which scales up gradually.

The patient can learn about the pathology by feeling the taste of iron. That occurs because hemoglobin released from erythrocytes in the bloodstream gets in saliva.

Everyone who has low hemoglobin is at risk

The researchers stated that everyone who has low hemoglobin is at risk and can develop these health complications. It added that mostly the elderly people, patients with high blood pressure, people with obesity and diabetes mellitus, pregnant women, patients with primary and acquired immunodeficiency, with inhibition of hematopoietic function, HIV– and cancer patients are at high risk.

How does it affect?

Explaining how the coronavirus affects the body, Galina Reva, Professor at Far Eastern Federal University said that the virus enters the epithelium, where it multiplies, then enters the bloodstream and attacks targets, which can be both the internal epithelium (gastrointestinal tract, lungs, genitourinary system) and erythrocytes. Professor Reva added that although most frequently an individual would see the pathology of the respiratory system, lungs, the virus needs epithelial cells only for reproduction.

According to the initial studies, the researchers said that they are assuming that the main target for the virus is the red marrow, where it damages the endothelium, the tissue, which normally regulates the migration of maturing cells into the blood.

Conducting the investigation, the scientists analyzed the results of their own studies of lung samples from 79 patients who died from COVID-19. In the control group, there were 14 patients who died accidentally.

(With inputs from IANS)