In a recent study published in the journal Archiv EuroMedica researchers from Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Russia along with their Japanese colleagues have revealed that SARS-CoV-2 the virus responsible for Covid-19 may not only damage key red blood cells but can also prevent the formation of new ones. How COVID-19's impacts the red blood cells called erythrocytes affects patients Erythrocytes are red blood cells that are responsible in the body for transport of the iron-rich protein hemoglobin carrying oxygen. According to the study loss of erythrocytes might cause damage to the brain neurons blood vessels and internals considering