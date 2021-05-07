There seems to be no signs of an end to the current COVID-19 crisis assailing India. Cases are surging daily and many states have gone in for lockdown-like restrictions. Night curfews have become the norm and authorities are clamping down on violators of COVID safety protocols. Till now by and large the eastern states of the country have been spared the widespread panic and horror of the deadly virus. But now experts say that the virus has started its march eastwards. Taking the warnings seriously the central government has reviewed preparedness of five eastern states to address needs and challenges