Scientists across the world are worried that the COVID-19 virus may mutate and take on a deadlier form. Now, according to global study, there is strong evidence that a new form of the coronavirus has spread from Europe to the US. The new mutation of COVID-19 makes the virus more likely to infect people but does not seem to make them any sicker than earlier variations of the virus. Researchers from the La Jolla Institute for Immunology and the Coronavirus Immunotherapy Consortium, who participated in this study, say that it is now the dominant form infecting people. The journal Cell published this study. The team tested samples taken from patients across Europe and the US and sequenced the genomes. They compared these genome sequences to what’s been shared publicly. Comparing these sequences helped them draw a map of the spread of the two forms. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 6,25,544 as death toll reaches 18,213

Difficult to say if this is a fitter virus

This study builds on some earlier work which the team did. It was released on a pre-print server earlier in the year. Earlier information on genetic sequences shows that a certain mutant version of the virus was taking over. Now the team has not only checked more genetic sequences, but they have also run experiments on people, animals and cells in lab dishes that show the mutated version is more common and that it’s more infectious than other versions. However, researchers say that they do not know yet if the new virus is fitter. But they do admit that it doesn’t look at first glance as if it is worse. Also Read - Tea, haritaki extracts may help cure COVID-19, claim IIT-Delhi researchers

Mutated strain affects spike protein

According to researchers who participated in this global study, the mutation affects the spike protein, the structure the virus uses to get into the cells it infects. Now they are checking to see if this also affects whether the virus may be controlled by a vaccine. Most of the vaccines being tested now target the spike protein. But they are all being developed using older strains of the virus. This new mutation is called G614, and researchers say that it has almost completely replaced the first version to spread in Europe and the US, one called D614. Also Read - Donald Trump changes his mind about putting on masks: Why you should actually wear them

No impact of severity of infection

Global tracking data shows that the new variant spreads faster than the old strain of the virus. This led the team of researchers to believe that the virus may be more infectious. But they did not find evidence of any impact on disease severity. They hope that as SARS-CoV-2 infection spreads, the virus may become less pathogenic.

New strain is highly infectious, says experts

According to scientists, this new strain of COVID-19 is three to nine times more infectious. It multiplies faster in the upper respiratory tract, the nose, sinuses and throat. They conducted tests on 1,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients in Britain and were surprised to find that those infected with the new version did not fare any worse than those who caught the original strain.

Convalescent serum may help fight new strain

Researchers say that healthcare professionals may be able to fight this new strain of the coronavirus with convalescent serum or plasma therapy. But they agree that further research is needed to be certain of this.

