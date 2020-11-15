Here’s another reason why you should avoid eating frozen food amid Covid-19 pandemic. Chinese health authorities have found Covid-19 virus on imported frozen beef samples. Three frozen beef samples were tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in Wuhan capital of central China's Hubei Province as reported by IANS. The batch of products dispersed in 1006 boxes were imported from Brazil to customs in the east Chinese city of Qingdao on August 7 and arrived in a warehouse in Wuhan on August 17. Luckily the products have not entered the market. The local authorities have now sealed the products and disinfected