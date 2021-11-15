New Covid-19 Strain Detected In France

COVID-19 Variants: New Coronavirus Strain Detected In France

Amid the Delta variant scare, France has detected a new strain of the coronavirus strain. Here is everything you need to know about the variant.

Several instances of a new Covid-19 type have been discovered in France, raising worries amid an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases across Europe. The variety, known as B.1.X or B.1.640, was discovered in Bannalec and Finistere in October, according to the French daily Le Telegramme. It was identified when 24 people were affected at a school in the Brittany region, including 18 kids. The school where the outbreak happened was compelled to close half of its sessions.

Despite New Variant Cases, Delta Variant Remains Dominant

According to the French regional health department, the outbreak is currently under control, with no new illnesses discovered in France since October 26. According to the Jerusalem Post, the variant is still being monitored. Although the Delta variant remains the most popular strain in these regions, there have been a few examples of this variant discovered in the UK, Switzerland, Scotland, and Italy. iB.1.640 has been designated as a variation under surveillance by the UK's health security department.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) have not yet included B.1.640. in their variations of concern (VOC) or variants of interest (VOI) lists (VOI).

B.1.x or B.1.640, on the other hand, is classified as a variant under monitoring (VUM) or mutant virus by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

"Not giving vaccines to these countries may seem OK in the short-term," Cohen said, "but in the long run, we may have problematic new variants developing in unvaccinated countries. I don't want to scare people. There are only a few cases of B.1.640 now and it could very well be that in a month we could all forget about this variant. But it is an example of what could happen if there was no access to vaccines for everyone," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)

