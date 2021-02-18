Amid cases of new variants of mutated SARS-CoV-2 emerging in India, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued new guidelines for international arrivals. These will supersede all guidelines issued since August 2, 2020. Also Read - US kids under 16 to get the COVID-19 vaccine by end of summer: Fauci

In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, "This Standard Operating Procedure shall be valid w.e.f. 22nd February 2021 (23.59 Hrs IST) till further orders". The guidelines have been divided into three sections based on the origin of travel.

International Travellers Have To Submit Self-Declaration Form

All international travellers except those coming through flights originating from United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East will be required to submit a self-declaration form on the online ‘Air Suvidha‘ portal before the scheduled travel. Also Read - Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19: Other actors who survived the infection

They would also need to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

“Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for a criminal prosecution if found otherwise,” the guidelines said.

Rules For Travellers From UK, Europe And Middle East

According to the guidelines, all international travellers coming or transiting through flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East have to additionally submit a Self-Declaration Form (SDF) for Covid-19 on the online ‘Air Suvidha’ portal before the scheduled travel and will be required to declare their travel history of the past 14 days.

“While filling SDF, apart from providing all other information required in the SDF, passengers need to select: Whether they plan to disembark at the arrival airport or take further flights to reach their final destination in India.”

“Based on this selection, the receipt of SDF will display ‘T’ (Transit) in easily readable and bigger font than other text. The passengers will need to display this receipt to the state authority or government officials at the airport for segregation.”

As per the guidelines, travellers from the UK, Brazil and South Africa taking connecting flights from the international airport they land at will have to give a sample at a designated area and exit the airport only after confirmation of negative test report which may take 6-8 hours.

“Those transit travellers from UK, Brazil and South Africa who are found negative on testing at the airport shall be allowed to take their connecting flights and would be advised quarantine at home for 7 days and regularly followed up by the concerned state or district IDSP.”

“These travellers shall be tested after 7 days and if negative, released from quarantine, and continue to monitor their health for a further 7 days.”

How Symptoms Of New Covid-19 Strains Different From Original One

According to new studies, the UK variant or the Kent variant — B.1.1.7 — spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. The report also added that the variant may be up to 70 per cent more deadly than previous strains.

Health experts have cited that those who test positive for the variant are more likely to report persistent cough, tiredness, muscle aches, sore throat and fever compared to those who have the original strain.

The South Africa Covid-19 Variant

In South Africa, another variant called B.1.351 emerged independently of B.1.1.7. Originally detected in early October 2020, B.1.351 shares some mutations with B.1.1.7. Cases caused by this variant were reported in the US at the end of January 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the experts, this variant contains a set of additional mutations that may affect its ability to be recognised by antibodies.

(Inputs with IANS)