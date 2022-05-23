COVID-19 Variants BA.4 And BA.5 Reaches India: Fully Infected Tamil Nadu Girl Becomes The First Patient

The genome sequencing body said that the contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has confirmed that BA.4 and BA.5 variants of COVID-19 have reached India. "A-19-year-old female in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2," said INSACOG in a statement, adding that the patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated and has no travel history. Earlier, a South African traveller was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport, added INSACOG. The INSACOG has also stated that apart from these two people, another male patient from Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 variant.

Omicron COVID Variant

In the last two and a half years, the COVID virus has mutated several times, forming new variants. The most contagious form so far has been the Omicron variant. First detected in South Africa in November 2021, this variant of COVID-19 has over 40 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which allows it to infect fully vaccinated individuals as well. This Omicron variant has mutated further to form sub-variants - BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5.

The INSACOG's report comes at a time when India is witnessing a steady surge in the daily COVID numbers. Talking about the new cases of the sub-variants, the genome sequencing body said that the contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure. "BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries," said INSACOG, adding these variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.

