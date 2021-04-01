Just as vaccines were developed and were being deployed for mass inoculation the COVID-19 virus started mutating. Today we have many variants of this pathogen some more lethal than others. This was expected as all viruses mutate. But the worry here was how will it affect the global fight against the pandemic? As variants of SARS-CoV-2 provoke concern that they might elude protective immune responses generated by prior infection or vaccination researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have found that a key player in the immune response remained mostly unaffected. According to them one key