British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that the new Covid-19 variant first detected in Britain may be more deadly and lethal than the previous virus strains. Addressing the media at a Downing Street news conference Johnson said - There is some evidence that the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality”. The UK Covid-19 Strain - All About It The new Covid-19 variant was first detected in Kent (UK) in September. The new variant has emerged with an unusually large number of mutations and is now the most common form of the coronavirus in