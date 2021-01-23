British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that the new Covid-19 variant first detected in Britain may be more deadly and lethal than the previous virus strains. Also Read - ‘Enhanced immunity, no serious adverse events’: Lancet releases Covaxin’s Phase 1 trial data

Addressing the media at a Downing Street news conference, Johnson said – "There is some evidence that the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality".

The UK Covid-19 Strain – All About It

The new Covid-19 variant was first detected in Kent (UK) in September. The new variant has emerged with an unusually large number of mutations and is now the most common form of the coronavirus in England and Northern Ireland. The variant has also spread to more than 50 other countries.

According to the reports, the new strain of Covid-19, is thought to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the previous ones.

Current Vaccines Are Affective Against The New Covid-19 Strain

Speaking to the media, the British government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that – early evidence suggests the difference is between 10 deaths in 1,000 infected with the older variant to 13 or 14 in 1,000 infected with the new variant.

However, Johnson said that the current vaccines are still effective against the new variant.

“All current evidence continues to show” that the current vaccines remain effective against the old coronavirus variant and this new one, he said.

“Keep Following Pandemic Rules”

Johnson said the National Health Service (NHS) is under significant pressure, urging the public to continue to follow the restriction rules.

The prime minister noted that there are more than 38,000 people in hospital, 78 per cent higher than there were at peak of the first wave, and more than 4,600 people have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours.

Fatality Rate Decreased Amid Lockdown

Also joining Johnson for the press briefing, Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said the most recent data showed that there has been a “turning of a corner” on the positivity rates amid lockdown.

However, he said the number of deaths is steadily increasing, which may go on for some days to come due to the delay of hospitalisation.

Another 40,261 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 35,83,907, according to official figures released on Friday. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 1,401 in one day to 95,981.