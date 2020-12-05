Just as vaccine manufacturers announce positive updates that could help bring the Covid-19 pandemic to a culmination experts continue to stress the need for handwashing to safeguard against the spread of other potential infections and diseases. December 1-7 is National Handwashing Awareness Week. HANDWASHING GUIDELINES THE EXPERTS WANTS YOU TO FOLLOW Handwashing practices have always been an effective way to prevent infectious diseases especially new ones like the one caused by a coronavirus. Studies have found that washing one's hands with soap can prevent 1 in 3 people getting diarrhoea and 1 in 5 people from respiratory illness -- both