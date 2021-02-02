There has been a lot of confusion regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines for various groups of people with underlying health conditions. Some experts say that people with allergies, especially shellfish allergies, must not take the vaccine. One particularly vulnerable group of people are cancer patients. Can they or can they not take the shot? At a time when several countries, including India, have started mass vaccination drives against the COVID-19 virus, cancer patients, one of the vulnerable groups, are waiting to hear if they can also take the jab. But their wait seems to be over now. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,757,610 while death toll reaches 1,54,392

Cancer patients can get the jab, but under supervision

Cancer patients too can take COVID-19 vaccine, but under medical supervision, cancer specialists said ahead of the World Cancer Day on February 4. Though few patients with cancer were included in the vaccine trials, they said that going by various studies, vaccines look safe for cancer patients. Doctors said that this can be done only with safe and effective vaccines along with the coordinated global vaccination programme. Of more than 200 vaccines being developed across the world, three are being indigenously produced in India. Though all these vaccines are aimed at providing immunity against the SARS-CoV2 infection, the presentation of antigens to the host for the development of antibodies relies on various technologies or platforms. Also Read - Coronavirus may cause sperm damage; Ways to boost male fertility

Immunity afforded by vaccines to cancer patients still unknown

“The efficacy and duration of immunity in patients with cancer are still unknown and unexplored. Given the often-immune compromised status and the frailty of cancer patients, it is suggested to monitor in the context of registries and dedicated clinical trials. Close surveillance and monitoring of patients with cancer is required after COVID-19 vaccination to assess the potential adverse events and measure clinical outcomes like infection, severity and mortality from Covid-19, complications from cancer etc.,” Ajay Chanakya Vallabhaneni, Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, told IANS. Also Read - EU meets drug giants for rapid development of vaccines against new COVID-19 variants

Efficacy of vaccines will depend of type and progress of cancer

The efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines can also vary in patients with distinct contexts of malignant disease (tumour type, disease extent, intrinsic or therapy-induced immune suppression). According to doctors, benefits of vaccination seem to outweigh the risks. Cancer and cancer treatments compromise the immune system and this makes patients particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Patients are more susceptible to infections. It may be because of this that very few cancer patients were included in vaccine trials. But many studies offer proof of efficacy of anti-infective vaccination in cancer patients who were undergoing immunosuppressive therapy.

Vaccination will also depend on Individual therapy scenarios

Many doctors are of the view that the timing of vaccination depends on individual therapy scenarios and may ideally occur before systemic therapy starts. But if the patient has already started systemic therapy, it is reasonable to vaccinate him/her during therapy. Physical distancing measures, masks, face shields, sanitisers and other hygiene measures are still required during the pandemic, including for patients with cancer, and should certainly accompany the vaccination strategies.

(With inputs from IANS)