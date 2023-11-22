COVID-19 Vaccines Not Responsible for Sudden Deaths: Confirms ICMR Study

ICMR study dismisses link between Covid-19 vaccination and sudden deaths in young adults.

The ICMR study presents strong evidence dispelling any connection between Covid-19 vaccination and sudden deaths among young adults.

An investigation led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has decisively addressed concerns about a potential connection between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden fatalities in young adults in India. The extensively reviewed study, titled 'Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India a multicentric matched case-control study,' involved 47 tertiary care hospitals and included 729 cases and 2,916 individuals in the control group.

ICMR Study Dispels Fears: COVID-19 Vaccines Safe and Effective

Contrary to widespread speculation, the study reveals that Covid-19 vaccines are not linked to sudden deaths. Instead, post-Covid hospitalization, a family history of sudden deaths, binge drinking, and intense unaccustomed activity emerged as more likely contributing factors. Notably, the deaths under investigation occurred within 24 hours of hospitalization and were not directly attributable to cardiac arrest.

Highlighting a significant finding, the research suggests that COVID-19 vaccines may have played a preventive role, potentially reducing the likelihood of unexplained sudden deaths. The study highlighted the primary objective of vaccination in preventing severe outcomes of Covid-19. It also addresses concerns about adverse events post-vaccination, indicating limited evidence for protection against all-cause mortality across various age groups.

Prompted by anecdotal reports of sudden unexplained deaths, the study emphasizes the necessity for more thorough investigations into such cases. It particularly stresses the scarcity of evidence for sudden deaths among those who have recovered from COVID-19 or experienced breakthrough infections.

Addressing the findings, Dr. Manoj Murhekar, the director of ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology and corresponding author of the study, clarified, "In assessing the data, COVID vaccination was not found to be the contributing factor for sudden deaths; if at all, vaccination may have actually prevented deaths." He urges a more nuanced understanding, considering other contributing factors highlighted in the paper.