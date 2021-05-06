I Have Coronavirus, When Can I Get Vaccinated? All You Need To Know

India is currently witnessing the ferocious second wave of coronavirus with an exponential rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases from around the corners. The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading wider across the country and is even deadlier than before. Vaccines were rolled out earlier this year to help the body produce antibodies against the deadly infection. Healthcare and infrastructure are reeling under pressure, and thus, it is incumbent on each and every one of us to be responsible and try to follow safety protocols and guidelines. Also Read - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Highly Effective Against Variants, Studies Find

One of the most important of these guidelines is to get vaccinated. Across the globe medical professionals advise one should get the vaccine as soon as possible. Dr. Bharat Gopal MD, DNB, FCCP(USA) Sr Consultant Pulmonology Fortis VK is here to clear the clouds about the COVID-19 vaccinations. Read on to find common queries answered so that you no longer hesitate to get the shot: Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccine For Adolescents: Canada Gives Nod To Pfizer Shot For 12 To 15 Year Olds

Which Vaccines Are Available In India Right Now?

India is currently administering 2 types of COVID-19 vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin. Also Read - High-Intensity Exercises Can Increase The Chances of COVID-19 Spread, Learn Why

What Is The Ideal Wait Time Between Both The Vaccine Shots?

There are 2 types of vaccines available at this time with different schedules. For Covaxin the recommended time between shots is 4-6 weeks while for Covishield it has been revised to 4-8 weeks. However there are studies showing safety and efficacy even up to 12 weeks On February 19, The Lancet published a study that said the efficacy of Covishield’s two doses is 81.3 per cent when administered 12 weeks apart, in comparison to efficacy of 55.1 per cent when administered less than six weeks apart.

Can You Take Covaxin As A Second Shot If You Have Taken Covishield For The First Short And Vice Versa?

No, these are two different types of vaccines and should not be taken by the same individual. The second dose has to be of the same vaccine as the first.

If You Have Been Covid-19 Positive Should You Still Take The Vaccine?

Yes, it is advisable to receive a complete schedule of COVID vaccine irrespective of past history of infection with COVID-19. This will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.

How Long Should You Wait To Take The Vaccine After Recovering From Covid-19?

As per MOHFW Infected individuals should defer vaccination for a minimum of 14 days after symptom resolution. On the global front, the CDC recommends a 90-day gap after testing positive.

If You Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus And Tested Positive, How Is It That Some Members of Family Continue To Remain Negative Even After Being Exposed To You?

The first reason could be a false negative report, health care experts estimate that about one-third of patients who are infected with the novel coronavirus and who are tested for it receive negative test results. The other reason in non vaccinated members is maybe they were previously infected with the new coronavirus (asymptomatic) and developed immunity against the infection.

I Have Coronavirus, When Can I Get Vaccinated?

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), it is recommended that if you are infected with the COVID-19 virus, then you must wait for at least two to eight weeks after 14-day recovery from COVID-19 before getting the first dose of vaccine.

Is Self Quarantining Enough In Cases Of Mild Symptoms?

Absolutely. Majority of cases of COVID 19 are mild and can be managed easily in-home quarantine and there is no need of hospitalisation. Only high risk individuals especially those with comorbidities may require hospitalization in mild diseases

There Are a Lot of Prescriptions Floating Around, Should One Keep These Medicines As Precautionary Measure or Only Take What Your Doctor Recommends?

A Big no- please don’t take any prescription drugs without confirming with your doctor- it could be more harmful than the disease itself!

Are Pets Susceptible To Coronavirus?

As per CDC, a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19. Based on the information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low. The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations, mostly during close contact.

How Long Should You Wait To Get Tested For Coronavirus After You Feel Or Suspect Symptoms?

There is no need to wait — If you are experiencing symptoms, get tested right away.

Quarantine of 14 Days From Date of Symptoms or From Date of Testing?

For Asymptomatic positive cases: Isolate for 10 days after the first positive test

For Symptomatic: Isolate for at least 10 days after symptom onset or until you have been fever free for at least 3 days, whichever is longer.