Six COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of clinical trials in India of which four are being indigenously developed in the country. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is currently conducting phase-3 trails of its COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin across multiple sites in India. The company announced Tuesday that the Covaxin Phase-3 trial has crossed 13000 subjects - the half-way mark. The phase-1 and 2 clinical trials of Covaxin the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine have shown promising safety and immunogenicity results. The vaccine was evaluated in approximately 1000 subjects in the first two phases the results of which were accepted by international peer-reviewed