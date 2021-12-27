COVID-19 Vaccines For Teens: CoWIN Registration Process, Vaccine Slot Booking And Other Details

In a major development to deal with the rising Omicron cases in India, the government has given nod to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to teens aged 15-18 from January 3.

Amid rising concerns over a third COVID-19 wave due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant in India, the government gave a nod to administering coronavirus vaccines to children in the age group of 15-18 years. They will be inoculated from January 3. The officials also stated that only Covaxin's COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available for the kids for now.

Also, healthcare and frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities would be administered the third dose of the same vaccine they had been given before. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

CoWIN Registration Process And Other Details

As the country registers an increasing number of positive coronavirus cases associated with the Omicron variant, the government gave a nod to the precautionary doses to eligible groups. From January 10, healthcare and frontline workers can get a third precautionary dose.

Seniors who are above 60-years-old and are suffering from serious illnesses can also get the 'precautionary dose' with the advice of doctors.

The government clarified that there will be no mix-and-match of the vaccines, like in other countries. All the individuals will receive a third dose of the same vaccine that they received in the first and second shot.

The gap between the second and third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is being termed as "precaution dose", is likely to be nine to 12 months.

Teens aged 15-18 can also get their COVID-19 shots starting Jan 3.

As of now, the teens will receive only shots of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

How To Register On The Co-WIN Portal

If you are eligible to get the vaccine jab against novel coronavirus, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can register yourself for the vaccine dose.

STEP 1. Log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in

STEP 2. Now, on the home page, click on Register/Sign In Yourself tab.

STEP 3: Enter your 10-digits mobile number and get an OTP.

STEP 4: Enter the given OTP and click on the "VERIFY" button.

STEP 5: Once your OTP is verified, a new tab will open on its own this is the Registration of Vaccination page.

STEP 6: On the new page enter all your personal details such as:

Photo ID Proof ( Provide details that include Photo ID type (you can select student photo ID card), photo ID number, and beneficiary name as per Photo ID card.) Photo ID Number Name Gender Address Birth Year

STEP 7: Once you have filled in all the details, click on the "REGISTER" button at the bottom right.

Here Is The Link To The Co-WIN Portal:https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

STEP 8: Once everything is done, book the time slot and date

STEP 9: Select a preferred vaccination center Click 'Confirm' after verifying the details for final confirmation on the booking.

How To Register On CoWIN App For Third Dose?

For all adults above 60-years-old, the CoWIN app will ask for the details related to the co-morbidities the person is suffering from. "If you say yes, you will be able to book and have to show the comorbidities certificate from a registered doctor at the vaccination centre, and then you can get jabs," said RS Sharma, Chief of CoWIN Platform.

