As the second wave of Covid-19 laid bare India's healthcare infrastructure with a lack of beds and medical-grade oxygen experts have highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated in the fight against the novel coronavirus. There were many questions that were lingering in the minds of the common people — are the vaccines safe? what side effects can one experience after getting the jab? However one question which was doing the rounds was — can pregnant women take the COVID-19 vaccine? The Health Ministry on June 25 had announced that pregnant women can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Four days after the