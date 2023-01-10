COVID-19 Vaccines Can Cause Sudden Cardiac Deaths: Warns Expert, Calls For Its Withdrawal From Market

Joseph Fraiman said that he and his team have multiple autopsy studies that provide 'essentially conclusive evidence' that all the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are inducing sudden cardiac deaths.

In a recent development, an emergency physician and a clinical scientist from Louisiana stated that all the messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines can increase serious adverse events in people, including sudden cardiac deaths. In a video that has been shared massively on social media, Joseph Fraiman, who was a lead author of the peer-reviewed research that re-analyzed Pfizer & Moderna trials for mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, can be heard saying that the mRNA vaccines can increase serious adverse events at a rate of one in 800. Watch the video below:

BREAKING: Lead author of peer reviewed research re-analysing Pfizer & Moderna trials on mRNA vaccine @JosephFraiman calls for immediate suspension of jab due to serious harms. 'We have conclusive evidence that the vaccines are inducing sudden cardiac death' This is huge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bS3A1ui561 Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 9, 2023

Fraiman continued to say that he and his team have multiple autopsy studies that provide 'essentially conclusive evidence' that all the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are inducing sudden cardiac deaths. We further added, "I believe the mRNA vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market until new randomized control trials can clearly demonstrate the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the serious harm we now know vaccines are causing."

What Are mRNA COVID Vaccines?

Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna falls under the Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine category. They are made to trigger an immune response with the help of a weakened or inactivated germ of the virus.

In simple words, an mRNA COVID vaccine uses genetically engineered mRNA to give the cells inside the body the correct instructions on how to make the S protein found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus.

How does it work? After vaccination, your muscle cells begin making the S protein pieces and displaying them on cell surfaces. This process helps the body to create antibodies. If you later become infected with the COVID-19 virus, these antibodies will fight the virus.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the researcher in the Twitter video post are his independent professional judgment and TheHealthsite.com do not take any responsibility for the accuracy of his views. It is therefore requested that no one should consider the information in the video as a substitute for a physician's advice. It is advisable that you consult your treating physician or doctor for more details.