A few countries have launched mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign and started administering the jab to the high-risk groups, which include health workers and elderly people. The UK, US, Canada, Bahrain, Singapore and Kuwait are among the countries that have approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. The vaccine has been found to offer up to 95% protection against the viral infection in clinical trials. Among these countries, vaccination has already started in the United States, Britain and Canada. While Indian government has not yet approved any vaccine, the central government has released detailed guidelines for COVID-19 mass vaccination drive, which is expected soon. Also Read - Millions of people in India are taking this homeopathic drug to prevent COVID-19 infection

Three companies – Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech – have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for market authorisation for their vaccines. The vaccination drive is likely to start once it approves emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine. The plan is to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people during the first phase of vaccination, starting with healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 50 years of age. Meanwhile, some states like Kerala, Odisha and Bihar have announced that the vaccine will be provided free of cost to the people. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccines 'not a silver bullet': WHO calls for greater vigilance amid vaccine roll out

But the question now is – Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine? If you’re concerned about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, you’re not alone. More than 50 per cent of India’s population has expressed caution towards taking the coronavirus vaccine, according to a survey. Also Read - Coronavirus vaccine: Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

Many people are unsure about taking COVID-19 vaccine, but why?

Normally it takes years (sometimes more than 10 years) to develop a vaccine and it has to go through various stages of development and testing. While the ongoing pandemic demands reducing this timeline for vaccine development from years to months, questions are being raised on both the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. This is one major reason why many people are now hesitant about getting the shot, when the COVID-19 vaccines are finally here.

Fitness technology company GOQii conducted a survey to understand the openness of Indians to take the vaccine. The survey, which included approximately 11,000 respondents, concluded that about 53 per cent of the Indian population is unsure about taking COVID-19 vaccine.

Out of this ‘unsure’ group, 43 per cent said that they will only make a solid opinion post initial results about the effectiveness of the vaccine is revealed while 10 per cent are firmly against taking the vaccine as of now.

However, 47 per cent of the respondents said that they are willing to take the vaccine and are waiting for it. Men are more willing than women to get vaccine, with 48 per cent of the male population ready to get the shot as compared to 42 per cent female population.

Younger people are also more willing to take the vaccine than older adults and senior people, revealed the survey, suggesting that it may be due to concerns about complications post taking it.

Not just in India, more than 21 per cent of US adults are not planning to get the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a survey recently published in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Emergency use authorisation and expected side-effects of the vaccines are probably making people hesitate to get the shot, noted the researchers.

With inputs from agencies