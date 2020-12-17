A few countries have launched mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign and started administering the jab to the high-risk groups which include health workers and elderly people. The UK US Canada Bahrain Singapore and Kuwait are among the countries that have approved Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. The vaccine has been found to offer up to 95% protection against the viral infection in clinical trials. Among these countries vaccination has already started in the United States Britain and Canada. While Indian government has not yet approved any vaccine the central government has released detailed guidelines for COVID-19 mass vaccination