India entered the second phase of immunization drive against novel coronavirus on March 1, 2021. According to the official reports, a total of 5,55,04,440 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far. Currently, India is administering only two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin among all the 45 above with co-morbidities. But, with this, India is also witnessing a rise in the number of cases where patients died after receiving the vaccine jab. Also Read - Quietly, youths above 18 getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in Chennai: How is it possible?

In yet another shocking incident of death following vaccine jab, a 72-year-old woman from Jharkhand’s Latehar district, died two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The initial reports say that the woman identified as Devmani Devi of Orsa Path village in Mahuadanr was administered the Covisheild vaccine on March 21, following which she started feeling uncomfortable and went unconscious at night. According to the deceased woman’s family member, Devi was taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Ranchi, where she died during the treatment. Also Read - Man dies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose: Who all should avoid taking Covishield jab

Health Officials Dismissed The Fact That COVISHIED Caused The Woman’s Death

However, the health officials are still waiting for the autopsy reports to confirm the actual cause of the woman’s death. In a report, the RIMS has stated that the woman was suffering from chronic hypertension and severe cardiovascular complications. They also dismissed the claims that the woman died due to the COVID-19 vaccine jab and said, “Don’t think the woman died due to the complication arising out of the vaccination,” RIMS said in their statement. Also Read - Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 6-8 weeks: Centre tells states

Speaking to the media, the grandson of the deceased Ranbir Yadav alleged that her grandmother did not want to take the vaccine jab but she was forced by the authorities to take it saying — their ration will be withheld if they don’t get vaccinated. “I think the main health complications that led to her death was due to the vaccination,” Yadav was quoted as saying.

Coronavirus Vaccine In Jharkhand: Fourth Death In 10 Days

This is not the first time when a person allegedly died after getting the vaccine shot against a novel coronavirus. In fact, reports have shown that in Jharkhand — this is the fifth such death within 10 days.

Earlier, on Sunday another man died within 24hrs after getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Jharkhand’s Saraikela Kharsawan. The deceased was a 72-year-old man who was suffering from diabetes. According to the media reports, the man suffered from fever and acute restlessness after taking the vaccine jab — Covishield.

On March 19, another 65-year-old man from Jharkhand’s Simdega district died within hours after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine jab — Covishield. According to the family members of the deceased man, he immediately fell unconscious after getting vaccinated and died on his way to the hospital.

Another death was reported on March 15 — a 72-year-old man died within hours after getting the COVISHILED vaccine jab. The family members of the deceased said that the man suffered from acute chest pain after getting vaccinated and died before reaching the hospital.

Following the rising number of death cases, the villagers said that most of the people are not aware of the co-morbid conditions they are suffering from and thus getting vaccinated with the health complications which is becoming fatal for them.

Here’s What To Keep In Mind Before Getting Covishield

One must know the vaccines are to keep you safe from the novel coronavirus but those who are allergic to any of the ingredients of the vaccine should never take it.

1. The vaccine contains — L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection.

2. If you are allergic to any of the above-mentioned ingredients, do not take the vaccine dose.

3. If you are pregnant or planning to conceive soon, talk to your doctor before getting the vaccine jab.

4. Also, do not forget to mention the health complications that you are suffering from to the doctors before getting the jab.