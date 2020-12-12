Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan making his appearance after a short break on Saturday said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free in the state. The decision came after the state recorded 5949 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday taking the tally to 6.64 lakh and the toll to 2594. COVID vaccine will be provided free of cost in the state: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/MTQ2FyjEcp — ANI (@ANI) December 12 2020 The day also saw 5268 people getting cured as the total recoveries rose to 6 01861 while the active cases stood at 60029 Pinarayi Vijayan