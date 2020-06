The COVID-19 pandemic still rages on. But now things are speeding up on the vaccine front. Since the beginning of the global health crisis, scientists have been on track to find a cure and a vaccine at the earliest. There have been many hits and misses. Experts also looked at existing drugs and vaccines to see if they may have any success in curing the deadly viral disease. Now, things look hopeful with many contenders now in almost the final stages of vaccine development. In India, today, the first Ayurvedic drug for COVID-19 was launched. Though it is not yet available in the market, it may make an entry in a week’s time. Elsewhere, companies have progresses to the human trial stage. Though some say that a vaccine will be available only by next year, others are hopeful of have something in the market by the end of this year itself. Also Read - COVID-19 treatment: Male plasma contains more antibodies than that of female

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 130 independent vaccine groups are working to develop a vaccine to combat the pandemic. Let us take a look at some of the vaccines under development.

Hope from Nigeria

Nigerian scientists have also claimed that they have found a vaccine against COVID-19. This is locally produced in Africa for the native population. However, the vaccine prototype will take a minimum of at least 18 months to be ready.

Pfizer-BNTECH vaccine

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is co-producing a Covid-19 vaccine along with Germany’s BNTECH, has already started the process of dosing patients. They currently have four vaccine candidates based on messenger RNA (mRNA) format. Tests on volunteers are going on in Germany and the US. The company believes that a vaccine may be ready by the end of October 2020.

Moderna vaccine

US-based Moderna Inc is now ready to enter the final stages of their vaccine prototypes in July. Moderna’s AZD1222 vaccine was one of the earliest vaccines to undergo clinical trials. Their mRNA vaccine has also proven to be efficient and safe. While clinical studies are still underway, the pharmaceutical giant is ramping up production and will be ready with enough dosages if they get approvals.

Sinovac Biotech vaccine

This Chinese company is testing an inactivated vaccine called CoronaVac. Preparations for Phase III trials are going on in China and Brazil. Phase I and II trials were held in China and the results were promising. This company has received $15 million from private equity firms Advantech Capital and Vivo Capital to fund the development of the vaccine.

GlaxoSmithKline

This is one of the world’s biggest vaccine makers. They too have joined this race and have come up with the “adjuvant” vaccine using traditional technology. Pre-clinical trials are complete. The company recently issued a statement saying that they are ramping up production of at least a “billion” doses to meet the need. The company clarified that they are trying to make the best vaccine and it irrelevant whether they are the first ones to do so or not. Adjuvant vaccines are safer and better than most other vaccines for people in the high-risk categories.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

This company has announced the start of human trials of its innovative vaccine, COVID-19 S-Trimer sub-unit vaccine candidate (SCB-2019). This is the sixth Chinese firm to enter the vaccine race. This vaccine may be available by the end of the year.

The Israel Institute of Biological Research

Researchers here have completed phase 1 of its vaccine trial on rodents and they are hopeful of being ready with it by year end. Their vaccine works by neutralizing antibodies against the dangerous SARS-CoV-2. It has proven to be efficient in lowering the viral load and preventing tissue damage in the lungs with the injection of a single dose.

