Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic scientists have been trying to find an effective vaccine for the viral disease. Now there seems to be a ray of light at the end of a long dark tunnel. Despite suffering many setbacks many vaccines are now in the final stages of trials. Most people are waiting for the vaccine to hit the market so that it can bring an end to the global health crisis. Vaccines are no doubt being hailed as the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic but the trials currently underway are not designed to tell us if they