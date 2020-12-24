The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. He said his government is all set to start the vaccination drive as soon as it gets the vaccine from the Centre and registration is underway for people in three priority categories who will receive it first. Asked about the charges for the vaccine and if it will be free of cost a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office said the government has not