There are a lot of things that confuse people when they think about going for the COVID-19 vaccine. With India going through one of the worst phases of the pandemic, it is important for all citizens to be vaccinated at the earliest. But, at the same time, it is also important to be prudent and follow guidelines. One such guideline is for people who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Till now, experts have suggested a waiting period of one month post recovery. But the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that Covid vaccination should be deferred by three months after recovery from the viral illness. It also announced that if a person is infected after the first dose, the second dose should also be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from illness. Also Read - New Antiviral Therapy Shows Promising Results Against All Variants Of Covid-19

ANNOUNCEMENT CAME AT RECOMMENDATION OF NEGVAC

The three month waiting period is the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said that the NEGVAC has shared fresh recommendations regarding Covid vaccination with the Ministry. These recommendations were made after studying the constantly evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience. The Ministry has accepted these recommendations and has communicated it to the states and UTs, the statement said. Also Read - Recurrent blood clot in arms is a rare COVID-19 complication: Understand the cause and be vigilant

HERE’S WHAT THE NEW GUIDELINES SAY

Let’s see what the new guidelines say. Also Read - Blood clot following Covishield shot: Ministry of Health lists symptoms to look out for post COVID-19 vaccination

For first dose of vaccine

According to the new guidelines, in individuals with lab tests that prove Covid-19 illness, the vaccination must be deferred by three months after complete recovery.

For second dose of vaccine

Vaccination of Covid patients, who were treated with anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, must be deferred by three months from the date of discharge from the hospital.

For people who were infected after first dose

Many people have become infected after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. For such people, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from Covid-19 illness.

For people with general illness

If you suffer from any other serious illness that requires hospitalisation or ICU care, you must wait for four to eight weeks before getting the vaccine.

GENERAL GUIDELINES SHARED BY MINISTRY

Other than the guidelines for recovered COVID-19 patients, the Ministry also shared a few other guidelines. We list then here.

An individual can donate blood/plasma after 14 days of either receipt of Covid vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from Covid-19 disease.

Covid vaccination is recommended for all lactating women and there is no requirement for screening of the vaccine recipients by rapid antigen test (RAT) prior to Covid vaccination.

Regarding vaccination of pregnant women, the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

The Union Health Ministry has written to states and UTs and asked them to take note of these recommendations and make sure that these are implemented effectively. States have also been asked to ensure effective dissemination of the information to service providers as well as the general public, through use of all channels of information and communication in the local languages. The Ministry has also said that all the states have been asked to undertake training of the vaccination staff at all levels.

(With inputs from IANS)