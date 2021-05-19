There are a lot of things that confuse people when they think about going for the COVID-19 vaccine. With India going through one of the worst phases of the pandemic it is important for all citizens to be vaccinated at the earliest. But at the same time it is also important to be prudent and follow guidelines. One such guideline is for people who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection. Till now experts have suggested a waiting period of one month post recovery. But the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that Covid vaccination should be deferred by three months