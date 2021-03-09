The world is under the grip of coronavirus and it's already more than a year now. Several vaccines against the COVID-19 were given the nod for emergency use in the recent past. But the cases of side effects after taking the jab have been increasing on a daily basis. In a recent report women who were given the vaccine shot against coronavirus have said that they have experienced the worse side effects after taking the shot. Flu-Like Symptoms Are Common Among Vaccine Takers Speaking to the media a woman who was given the second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine