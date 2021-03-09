The world is under the grip of coronavirus and it’s already more than a year now. Several vaccines against the COVID-19 were given the nod for emergency use in the recent past. But the cases of side effects after taking the jab have been increasing on a daily basis. In a recent report, women who were given the vaccine shot against coronavirus have said that they have experienced the worse side effects after taking the shot. Also Read - "Covaxin is safe and has no side effects:" says Lancet Study

Flu-Like Symptoms Are Common Among Vaccine Takers

Speaking to the media, a woman who was given the second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, said that after getting the vaccine she started noticing a sore arm and body ache, which within hours made her feeling like she is down with flu. According to the researchers, flu-like symptoms such as a moderate rise in body temperature, pain in the injection area, fatigue are common among those who are being given the vaccine shot. But, then what was usual that the women have reported?

Unusual Symptoms After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Were Reported

The media quoted the woman saying that she was experiencing teeth chattering and her body was sweating but at the same time she felt like she was freezing. "My teeth were chattering, but I was sweating — like soaked, but frozen," Kendeffy, 44, a medical technician in State College, Pennsylvania was quoted as saying.

According to the woman, when she asked her colleagues who were also given the vaccine, they also reported a similar experience after getting the jab. “Six of the women who received the COVID-19 vaccine with me said that they had body aches, chills, and fatigue. The one woman who didn’t have flu symptoms was up much of the night vomiting,” Kendeffy said.

Moderna Vaccine – Side Effects And Precautions One Needs To Take Before Getting The Jab

Moderna COVID vaccine is recommended for everyone who is above 18-years-old. Who should not get the Moderna vaccine? One who is suffering from any underlying diseases and is allergic to any of the ingredients present in the Moderna vaccine should refrain from taking the vaccine shot. Some of the common side effects after taking the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are pain, swelling, redness in the skin, swelling around the area where the vaccine was injected. This could also be followed by mild fever, headache, muscle pain, and chills. So what’s the remedy? Before you go for the vaccine, make sure to know if you are allergic to any of the ingredients which are present in the dose. Also, take good care of your health before and after and follow the precautionary measures.