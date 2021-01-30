India is likely to have a third vaccine in the market soon if things go according to plan. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd hopes to launch the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India in March after obtaining Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). The pharma major expects the Phase 3 trials to be completed next month. According to Deepak Sapra Chief Executive Office API & Pharmaceutical Services Dr Reddy's About 70 per cent of the trials have already been completed. We hope to roll out the product in March. He further added that the phase 3 trials will be completed in February