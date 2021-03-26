It’s more than a year now and we are still reeling under the threat of deadly coronavirus. Vaccines are here, but there are several reports of major side effects of the doses. Many vaccine takers have reportedly complained of adverse events post-vaccination. Is it common for everyone to suffer side effects? Not really. According to the studies, not everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccines will have side effects. CDC’s recent report has stated that only 3 groups are more likely to suffer from the vaccine side effects than others. Here, in this article let’s understand who are these three groups. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine: Woman dies after taking Covishield jab in Jharkhand, fourth death in 10 days

Women Are More Prone To Suffer Side Effects Post-COVID Vaccination

The CDC's analysis has shown that most of the post-COVID vaccination side effects were reported by women. around 69% of the total women who got the vaccine jab — suffered the side effects of the jab. Why so? Well, there is still no explanation as to why women are more prone to witness the severe adverse events of the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Young People Will Suffer The Side Effects Of COVID Vaccination More

In all the clinical tests of the COVID vaccines, young people suffered the side effects of the doses more than others. Why? According to the experts, it is due to the immunity system. The immunity of the young people is more robust, they will have a stronger response to foreign pathogens who are trying the invade the immunity system — but in these cases, this particular characteristic of the immunity system in young people would manifest as more noticeable side effects of COVID vaccines.

Those Who Have Had Coronavirus Are Also Prone To Suffer Side Effects Post Vaccination

Have you had COVID-19 and planning to get vaccinated soon to stay safe from reinfection? Well, you must read this — experts have revealed that people who have already recovered from the novel coronavirus are more likely to suffer from the adverse events after getting vaccinated. Why so? Let us explain. According to the experts, all those who have had COVID, their immunity system remembers the virus from the infection. When the body gets the vaccine side effects, the immunity quickly starts fighting (immediate response to the invader which the vaccine introduces). Where else, for all those who have never experienced the coronavirus — their immunity takes time to understand and behave against the invader. This is the reason why some people who haven’t had coronavirus may not experience the side effects after getting vaccinated.