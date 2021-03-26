It’s more than a year now and we are still reeling under the threat of deadly coronavirus. Vaccines are here but there are several reports of major side effects of the doses. Many vaccine takers have reportedly complained of adverse events post-vaccination. Is it common for everyone to suffer side effects? Not really. According to the studies not everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccines will have side effects. CDC's recent report has stated that only 3 groups are more likely to suffer from the vaccine side effects than others. Here in this article let’s understand who are these three groups.