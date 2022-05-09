COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Rare Blood Clotting Reported Among Johnson & Johnson’s COVID Vaccine Receivers

The vaccine makers also said that the blood clotting can happen in some of the important organs of the body, which is why it is listed under the life threatening risk post-COVID vaccination.

Can COVID-19 vaccines lead to blood clotting? In a recent development, the U.S regulators have strictly limited the who can take the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The decision comes after several vaccine receivers complained about suffering from life-threatening, rare and serious blood clotting problems. Check the complete guidelines issued by the FDA, and know if you are eligible to take the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine dose.

According to the FDA, the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J's vaccine. Speaking to the media, on the issue, the FDA chief said, "If there's an alternative that appears to be equally effective in preventing severe outcomes from COVID-19, we'd rather see people opting for that."

The Risk Period For Blood Clotting Post Vaccination

How long does the risk period of developing this rare and life threatening blood clotting remain for the vaccine receivers? According to the FDA guidelines, the problem occurs in the first two weeks after vaccination. This means that people who have taken the vaccine six months ago can be assured that they are at of risk developing any kind of post-vaccine blood clotting.

COVID Vaccine And Blood Clotting

In a statement, the J&J has written that the rare clotting problems first came up last year. The vaccine makers also said that the blood clotting can happen in some of the important organs of the body, which is why it is listed under the life threatening risk post-COVID vaccination.

Blood clotting can form in places such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients who also develop abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots.

Recognise The Symptoms

There are some symptoms which can tell you when you develop blood clotting after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots. These include -

Severe or acute headaches that may persist for a weeks Acute abdominal pain and Nausea.

