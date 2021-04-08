Since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination drive there have been reports of adverse effects some minor and some serious. Many recipients have also been reported dead. Hence many vaccines have come under the scanner and scientists are studying possible side-effects that may come up. Healthcare professionals are also taking measures to ensure that any adverse reaction if any are immediately taken care of. In India after getting the shot recipeints are required to wait for 30 minutes before leaving the vaccination centre. The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine has been in the news for some time now after reports of blood clots