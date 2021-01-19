As India enters the fourth day of the nationwide immunization (AEFI) drive on Tuesday reports of adverse events following Covid-19 vaccine shot are coming up from various corners of the country. According to the Union Health Ministry as many as 447 adverse events were reported in the first two days of the inoculation programme including serious cases that required hospitalization. Meanwhile over 300 healthcare workers in the Pune district of Maharashtra have reported minor side effects after they were administered COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday while a woman worker was hospitalised after she complained of loss of sensation in her arms