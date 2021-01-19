COVID-19 vaccine: Loss of sensation in arms and more reported in Pune

As India enters the fourth day of the nationwide immunization (AEFI) drive on Tuesday, reports of adverse events following Covid-19 vaccine shot are coming up from various corners of the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 447 adverse events were reported in the first two days of the inoculation programme, including serious cases that required hospitalization.

Meanwhile, over 300 healthcare workers in the Pune district of Maharashtra have reported minor side effects after they were administered COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday while a woman worker was hospitalised after she complained of loss of sensation in her arms, officials said on Monday.

Covid-19 Vaccine Shot Left Women With ‘Loss Of Sensation In Her Arms’

The woman, who is in her 30s, has been reported under the serious category of "adverse event following immunisation for coronavirus" and was immediately taken to the Sassoon General Hospital after she complained of loss of sensation in her "upper hands".

In the Pune district, a total of 1,802 healthcare workers comprising doctors, nurses, ward boys, and other medical staff were administered COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, the first day of the drive.

Senior Officials Have Dismissed The Side Effects Of Covid-19 Vaccine

However, senior officials have dismissed the charges of the woman and said, “The woman’s case doesn’t seem to be linked to vaccination”.

“As a precaution, we rushed the woman health worker to the Sassoon General Hospital, a day after vaccination. She underwent MRI and other tests were also conducted. As per the doctors, this (her case) does not seem to be linked to vaccination but doctors are investigating,” said Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune.

The officials added that the woman is perfectly fine and she is not serious. “It is just that she is under observation at the hospital,” Prasad said.

There were eight centres each in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation limits for vaccination, while 15 centres are located in Pune rural areas.

Adverse Event Following Immunisation

The CEO said that anybody requiring hospitalisation is put under the serious category of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI).

Pune district civil surgeon Dr. Ashok Nandapurkar said the condition of the woman patient is improving and she is stable.

“As per the doctors at Sassoon, the case of the woman healthcare worker is not related to vaccination so people should not get scared,” he added.

Other Reports Of The Side Effects Following Covid-19 Vaccine Shot

Earlier, a 22-year-old security guard at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) after he developed an allergic reaction post-vaccination. The guard experienced headache, rash, respiratory distress, and tachycardia.

Another healthcare worker of NDMC Charak Pallika Hospital was also hospitalised post-inoculation in the hospital, the Delhi government had revealed on Saturday. The person was, however, discharged after a few hours of observation.

A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries received Covid vaccines in 1,48,266 doses of vaccination were administered on the third day, taking the total to 3,81,305 across the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry also stressed that majority of the adverse event following immunisation are minor in nature such as “pain, mild swelling at the injection site, mild fever, body ache, nausea, giddiness and mild allergic reactions like rashes, etc.” These may or may not be related to the vaccination process, it said.

Another Taker Complained Of Dizziness After Getting Covid-19 Vax Shot

Meanwhile, another 24-year-old-man working as a ward boy in a government hospital was admitted to Naidu Hospital in the city, after he complained of dizziness.

“The patient is now okay and he will be discharged shortly,” said district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

According to the officials, a total of 302 beneficiaries have reported minor side effects after vaccination.

“Of these 302 recipients of the vaccine, 88 beneficiaries are from Pune rural area, 11 are from Pune municipal limits and 203 others are from the limits of the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation,” said an official.