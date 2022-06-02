COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Feeling Exhausted And Tired? New Strategy May Help Fight Fatigue

The study, published on Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology, analysed blood samples being collected from people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Side effects post COVID-19 vaccination is not new. A person may experience certain symptoms after taking the jab. These may include - fever, fatigue, pain in the, and a chronic headache. Among all that has been listed above, one of the most common side effects that one can experience after taking the jab is tiredness or fatigue. However, a study has a solution to fight this condition. According to the researchers, subcutaneous injection of the COVID-19 vaccines can effectively help in reducing the adverse post-vaccination effects, such as fatigue, and tiredness while still providing similar immune-system responses against the virus infection.

The study, published on Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology, analysed blood samples being collected from people vaccinated for COVID-19 and identified distinct molecular characteristics linked to an increased likelihood of post-vaccination fatigue. According to the researchers, the study has shown that people who experienced moderately severe fatigue after vaccination were more likely to have higher baseline expression of genes related to the activity of T cells and natural killer cells -- two key cell types in the human immune system.

What Is Subcutaneous Injection?

Currently, mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are being used to treat the infection. They are injected deep into the muscles, which is called intramuscular injection. According to the experts, post-vaccination fatigue can be managed with an alternative type of vaccine shot (which is called subcutaneous injection), where a short needle can inject medication into the tissue between the skin and the muscle.

Are Side Effects Post-Vaccine Shots Good?

Yes, according to the experts, these mild symptoms that one may face post-vaccination are nothing to worry about. Sometimes, symptoms can be a sign that the vaccine is working as it was expected to. However, it is important to note that there are some serious adverse effects of vaccines too, and immediate care should be taken in order to manage them. "Side effects are not something that should stop someone from taking the vaccine shot. One should know that these side effects are mild and stay only for a day or two. However, not taking the vaccine shots can enable the virus to infect the person, increase his/her chances of developing severity of the infection," say experts.

