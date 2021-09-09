COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect: AstraZeneca Can Cause Severe Nerve Disorder, Warn Experts

COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect: AstraZeneca Can Cause Severe Nerve Disorder, Warn Experts

AstraZeneca is also known as Covishield in India. The vaccine has been linked with causing rare neurological disorders. Read on to find out everything.

The European health regulator has added Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) a rare neurological disorder as a severe nerve-damaging side effect of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. AstraZeneca is being administered in India under the name Covishield. In an update on Thursday, the EMA said that a causal relationship was "considered at least a reasonable possibility". This comes after reports surfaced that a total of 833 cases of the rare neurological syndrome had been reported worldwide by July 31, from about 592 million doses of the AstraZeneca "Vaxzevria" shot administered.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) The Rare Side Effect

Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS is a serious condition in which the body suffers from acute nerve inflammation. This inflammation may cause temporary loss of feeling and movement (paralysis) and difficulty in breathing.

"The frequency category allocated is 'very rare' (that is, occurring in less than 1 in 10,000 persons), which is the category of the lowest frequency foreseen in EU product information," the EMA said in the update.

The EMA has further urged that patients who are planning to take Covishied or AstraZeneca must talk to their healthcare professionals before taking the jab if they previously had GBS after being given the vaccine. It added that people should seek immediate medical attention if they develop weakness and paralysis in the extremities that can progress to the chest and face.

Should You Still Take The Jab?

Yes, vaccines are important in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. If you are worried about the side effects, then you must know that the benefits of vaccination substantially outweigh the risk of this relatively rare outcome. One must be a little conscious after taking the jab and should look out for the common and rare side effects. Let's dive deep into the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine shot.

Side Effects of AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine which is also known as covishield in India is being used for preventing the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in people aged 18 years and older. COVID-19 is caused by the virus SARS-CoV2. AstraZeneca or Vaxzevria is made up of another virus that has been modified to contain the same gene for making a protein from SARS-CoV-2. However, the vaccine doesn't contain the virus itself and will never cause coronavirus. Here is a list of some of the common side effects of the vaccine:

You may like to read

Most Common Side Effects:

Pain or tenderness at the injection site A rise in body temperature or fever Headache Fatigue Muscle or joint pain Nausea Chills

Uncommon or Serious Side Effects:

Difficulty in breathing Chronic chest pain Blurred vision Confusion Seizures

(With inputs from IANS)