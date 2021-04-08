As the number of cases mounts in India, several states are falling short of the vaccine. On Wednesday, India saw a whopping record of 1,15,736 new Covid cases, which is 13 times more than the last two months. Along with the lingering fear creeping in people’s mind, the government is also facing pressure to expand its vaccination program. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine side effects: Moderna shot can give you worse adverse reactions than the Pfizer/BioNTech jab

After Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states, it is Delhi who is facing a Covid-19 vaccine shortage. As per reports, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Thursday said that stock for the Covid-19 vaccine will last 4-5 days. But they have placed the request, and they will receive more soon. Other states that have reported a shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in India include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Jharkhand.

These States Are Facing Covid-19 Vaccine Shortage

Apart from Delhi, these states are also facing a Covid-19 vaccine shortage: Also Read - COVID-19: New Coronavirus Symptoms That You Should Not Take Lightly

Maharashtra

Covid-19 cases have seen a drastic spike in the financial capital of India. Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state is facing a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. Reports also suggest that many vaccination centres in Maharashtra are being shut due to the shortage of coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, the Health Minister also said that currently, they have requested the centre to provide 40 lakhs more vaccine doses per week and to speed up the delivery process.

Odisha

In a statement, Odisha Health Minister, Naba Kishore Das has requested Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting the supply of at least 10 days stock of Covishield vaccine to Odisha for effective inoculation of the targeted audience. According to reports, Odisha was vaccinating about 2.5 lakh people every day, but due to a shortage of vaccines, they had to shut nearly 700 vaccination centres in the State.

Andhra Pradesh

Vaccine stocks in Andhra Pradesh will also run out by Thursday, state’s health and family welfare commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar told The Economic Times.

Telangana

Telangana’s Health Minister showing concern over the coronavirus vaccine told the media that the vaccine stock will only be sufficient for a few more days. As per the health minister, Telangana is vaccinating fewer people than it is capable of inoculating due to the shortage of vaccines.

Chhattisgarh

In a statement, Harsh Vardhan blamed the state for spreading misinformation and panic on vaccination, which was termed ‘disappointing’ by the Health Minister of Chhattisgarh, T.S. Singh Deo.

Following the reaction, he said these remarks can damage the joint efforts in the fight against coronavirus. However, in a statement, he also said that they only have vaccine stock for the next three days and has been assured by the centre that the supply will continue.

Madhya Pradesh

As per reports, Indore in Madhya Pradesh is facing a shortage of remdesivir injection, which is another treatment used for Covid-19. The authorities said that they are getting less than half the number of anti-viral drug they demanded.

Jharkhand

In a tweet, state health minister Banna Gupta said, “We have stock for the next 1-2 days. We have made a request to the Union Home Minister, and I am hopeful that he will provide us with the vaccine.”

Varanasi

It has been reported that 62 per cent of government vaccination centres in UP’s Varanasi had to shut down following the shortage of Covid vaccines in the state. The immunization drive is only taking place at 25 of the 66 government-approved vaccination centres in Varanasi.

Should You Be Worried?

While most of these states have requested more vaccines, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lashed out at some states for creating panic among people regarding the vaccine. He also said that no state will have to face a shortage as they will assure stocks are adequately replenished. In a press release, he also said, “Vaccine supplies are being monitored on a real-time basis, and state governments are being apprised regularly about it.”

(with inputs from agencies)