Russia's Sputnik V stirred controversy in scientific circles when it was approved earlier this month without completing the required tests. But there are now reports claiming that China has been using an experimental coronavirus vaccine on high-risk people, including medical professionals and border inspectors, since July.

Zheng Zhongwei, director of the Science and Technology Development Center of the National Health Commission, told a Chinese state media broadcaster that the vaccine had been approved for use on July 22.

The vaccine was developed by Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG). Phase 3 clinical trials of this vaccine are being conducted in the UAE, Peru, Morocco, and Argentina.

Earlier in June, the Chinese government had approved the use of a different vaccine candidate for the country’s military, according to media reports.

Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine triggers antibodies in clinical trials

The coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm is one of the few vaccines that have moved to late-stage trials. It appeared to be safe as the shot did not cause any serious side effects, according to a paper recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The candidate triggered robust antibody responses in inoculated people in early and mid-stage trials, but it remained unknown if that was sufficient to prevent COVID-19 infection, researchers developing the vaccine said in the paper.

Currently, China is leading the development of potential coronavirus vaccines. At least eight vaccine candidates are in different stages of clinical trials.

Among the six COVID-19 vaccine candidates that have entered phase-3 trials, three are from China, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The three Chinese candidates are from Sinovac, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm and Beijing Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm, said Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said during a virtual briefing earlier this month. The other three are developed by the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna/NIAID and BioNTech/Fosun Pharma/Pfizer, he added.

In total, 165 vaccine candidates are under development, and 26 of them in clinical trials, as per WHO records.

India, Russia in talks for collaboration on Sputnik V

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced the approval of its first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, amidst concerns over the safety of the drug. The adenovirus vector-based vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, was registered on August 11. However, experts around the world are skeptical over the safety of the vaccine as it is yet to complete the crucial last stage human trials.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is financing the production of Sputnik V, declared on its official website that at least 20 countries had expressed interest in obtaining the vaccine, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, Mexico and India. It also plans to conduct phase 3 clinical trials in partnership with these countries and to start mass production from next month.

Now, it is reported that the Indian government has started talks with Russia for collaboration on the Sputnik V vaccine. While some initial information has been shared, detailed information is being awaited, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday while addressing a press conference.

