Bharat Biotech’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin which is currently in late-stage clinical trials has been found to be well-tolerated with no vaccine-related serious adverse events and triggered a robust immune response in its early Phase 1 clinical trial according to a research paper published by the Hyderabad-based firm which is yet to be peer-reviewed. The vaccine-induced robust binding and neutralizing antibody responses were comparable to those observed in the convalescent serum collected from patients who had recovered from COVID-19 according to the findings which have appeared on medRxiv a preprint server. A preprint is a version of a scientific