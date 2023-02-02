COVID mRNA Vaccine Is Causing Cardiac Arrests And Should Be Stopped, Says Experts

Health professionals are urging to put a suspension of the COVID mRNA vaccine. According to multiple reports and experts, the mRNA vaccines are causing serious harm including death, especially among young people. The administration of this vaccine should be stopped immediately. An MIT expert in Analytics, Risk Management, Health Systems, Food & Agriculture Systems, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Management has tweeted that the evidence against these vaccines are indisputable and they should be stopped immediately. This expert in question had shared a video sharing his thoughts on the vaccine and it has gone viral with one million views. The number of health professionals urging for the same thing is also increasing everyday.

Expert's Statement On This Vaccine

Professor Retsef Levi, from MIT said on Twitter, "All COVID mRNA vaccination programs should stop immediately. I'm filming this video to share my strong conviction that at this point in time, all COVID mRNA vaccination programs should stop immediately." Here is the full video on Twitter where he describes more about the harmful side effects of this vaccine.

Reasons For Stopping The Administration Of The mRNA Vaccine

The mRNA vaccines have been proven to be inefficient against COVID-19. Moreover, it has also been proven that this vaccine is causing sudden cardiac arrests due to vaccine-induced myocarditis. The cardiac arrests are very severe and have also lead to the death of many young people and children. Experts also state that this is potentially only one mechanism by which they cause harm. Due to the unprecedented harm that this vaccine is causing, experts are trying to put an immediate stop to giving it to people.