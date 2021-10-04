COVID-19 Vaccine In India: Zylus Cadila's 3-Dose Vaccine Price Revealed; Check Details Here

The officials have revealed that the pharma company has proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab that can be given to those above 12 years of age.

COVID-19 is still here and the only way to stop the virus from spreading and affecting people around the world is by getting vaccinated against it. While many vaccines are being administered in India, Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine has become the fifth one to receive emergency use approval in the country. Ahead of the festival season in India, the government said that the indigenously developed, world's first DNA-based needle-free COVID-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila will be introduced nationwide shortly. According to the reports, the country's Health Authority has given approval to Zydus Cadila to administer their vaccine against COVID-19 among those who are above 18.

Zydus Cadila: Everything You Need To Know

The fifth vaccine approved in India, Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D is the world's first DNA-based needle-free vaccine.

The zyCov-D vaccine is to be given on days zero, 28, and 56.

According to the trial results, the three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 66% of those vaccinated.

The NTAGI will provide the protocol and framework for the introduction of this vaccine in the COVID-19 immunization drive.

The vaccine ZyCoV-D received Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20 making it the first vaccine to be administered in the age group of 12 to 18 besides adults.

ZyCoV-D has to be differently priced than Covaxin and Covishield as, apart from being a three-dose vaccine, there is a needle-free jet injector used for administering the vaccine that costs Rs 30,000.

What Is The Price of The Vaccine

As the vaccine is ready to be rolled out nationwide, the government in a press conference said that the talks between the central government and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of the COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D are underway. However, the officials have revealed that the pharma company has proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab that can be given to those above 12 years of age. "The government is negotiating for a reduction in price and a final decision on it is likely to be taken this week," sources in the know of the developments told the media.

"The company has proposed a price of Rs 1,900 inclusive of taxes for its three-dose jab. "Negotiations are on. The company has been asked to reconsider all the aspects regarding the cost of the vaccine. A final decision on the price of the vaccine is likely to be taken this week," a source said. "Since this is a three-dose vaccine and comes with a needleless delivery system, it would have a differential pricing than the existing vaccines which are being used in the COVID vaccination programme," he said.

Other COVID-19 Vaccines Available In India

As experts say - vaccines are the only tool that can help the world to win the battle against deadly coronavirus, India started administering jabs against the infection earlier this year. Some of the vaccines that are available in India currently are -- Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V, all these vaccines are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, these are two-dose vaccines. India has also approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine for emergency use. The J&J's COVID-19 vaccine is the second foreign vaccine to be granted emergency use authorisation in India.

(With inputs from Agencies)

