More than 200 COVID-19 vaccines are being developed across the world, with a few in their final stages of clinical trials. In India, five vaccines at various stages of human trials, of which three candidates have advanced to the final phase 3 trials. The two include Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being tested by Serum Institute of India, the domestically developed candidate by Bharat Biotech, and Russia's Sputnik V. Let's take a look at latest updates from the vaccine makers:

Sputnik V

Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine have commenced in India after receiving the necessary clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday.

The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research as the clinical research partner, IANS reported.

Dr. Reddy’s has also partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), for advisory support and to use BIRAC’s clinical trial centres for the vaccine, the report said.

Covaxin

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech began the phase 3 clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin, in India, last month. The trials are being conducted in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and will 26,000 participants from across 22 sites in the country, the company said earlier.

Phase 3 trial of Covaxin is currently underway at AIIMS in Delhi. The final trials of the vaccine will also start at the privately-run Vydehi multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru from Wednesday. Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre official K. Ravi Babu told a news agency that the hospital has roped in Clintrac International Ltd for the trials, which will involve about 1,000 volunteers.

Covishield

After meeting with PM Modi last Saturday, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla announced that they will apply for emergency use authorisation of ‘Covishield’ in the next two weeks. Covishield is the COVID-19 vaccine developed by global pharma giant AstraZeneca in collaboration with UK’s Oxford University. SII has partnered with AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the manufacture and distribution of the vaccine candidate. Poonawalla said that they are in the process of submitting the data of their vaccine to the Drug Control of India.

Recently, a Chennai-based man sued the Pune-based company claiming that he suffered neurological and psychological side effects taking a shot of Covishield during the vaccine trial on October 1. The man sought Rs 5 crore as compensation and demanded that the vaccine trial be immediately halted and all plans for its “manufacture and distribution” be suspended.

However, SII denied the charges and said that the volunteer’s medical condition is not related to the vaccine. “Covishield is safe & immunogenic, the incident with the Chennai volunteer no way induced by the vaccine,” the institute said in a social media post.

There were also reports that Bharat Biotech had ‘adverse event’ during Covaxin phase 1 trial in August. Media reports revealed that a 35-year-old volunteer of the Phase 1 trial was hospitalised with viral pneumonitis after taking the vaccine. Bharat Biotech, however, refuted claims of not reporting the adverse event. It issued a statement to clarify that the incident was “reported to the CDSCO-DCGI within 24 hours of its occurrence and confirmation.”

Trials continue despite adverse events

Balram Bhargava, DG-ICMR, said on Tuesday that the initial assessment of the reported adverse events related to Covaxin and Covishield did not necessitate stoppage of the trials.

“It is important to remember that adverse events are bound to occur in drugs, vaccines or any other health interventions. It’s the role of the regulatory body, which in India is Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), to ascertain or refuse any causal link to the event and the intervention after collating all the data. The initial assessment of reported adverse events did not necessitate stoppage of the vaccine trials,” IANS quoted Bhargava as stating while addressing a press briefing.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also stated that the adverse events would not impact the timeline of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, while assuring that a multi-disciplinary system is in place to report and act on such adverse events.