Many people are unwilling to get Covid vaccine because they think that it is harmful.

Experts believe that widespread vaccination can get us to herd immunity, which is necessary to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. For this reason, the Centre has been asking the states and union territories to accelerate vaccination drive. But despite a sustained campaign and widespread publicity, vaccine hesitancy continues to prevail across India, especially in the rural areas. Several myths and rumours are spreading, creating fear among people to get the vaccine shot. Ironically, a group of residents of Sisoda village in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh jumped into the Saryu river to evade vaccination on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, a team of health officials had gone to the village to give Covid vaccination to the local residents. About 200 villagers ran away after seeing the health team. When the health officers chase them, they jumped into the Saryu river, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ramnagar tehsil, Rajiv Kumar Shukla, told IANS.

Villagers reveals why they don’t want to get Covid-19 vaccine

Shishupal, a local farmer, told IANS that he knows about people who have had to be hospitalised after getting vaccinated and that many have died even after getting the jab. "Jab marna hi hai to vaccine kyon?" he was quoted as saying.

Not just he is convinced that the Covid vaccine is harmful, but Shishupal, who has done matriculation, is also telling people telling the same to others in the village. “I have got this information from several of my friends who work in big cities. I am convinced as the local officials have not answered my queries. My own uncle, who worked in Delhi, died a month after having both vaccine shots. What more proof do I need,” he told the news agency.

Mohd Ahsan, another resident who didn’t want to take the jab, said that there is no guarantee that people will not get infected after the vaccine and many people got infected even after getting the vaccination. He said that the government shouldn’t be pushing for vaccination and should be given it to only those who want it.

‘Vaccine causes impotence’ rumour driving men away

Among many rumours prevailing in the UP village, an interesting one is that the vaccine causes ‘impotence’ and this is mainly responsible for driving the men away.

According to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ramnagar tehsil, they had a hard time convincing the people to come out of the river. He explained to the villagers about the importance and benefits of vaccination, and tried to dispel the myths, but even then, only 18 villagers came forward to get the jabs, he said.

On the other hand, the villagers said they jumped into the river because some people had cautioned them that it was a poisonous injection. Meanwhile, Nodal Officer Rahul Tripathi said that they are making all possible efforts to convince the villagers about the benefits of vaccination and to dispel misconceptions.

Mention may be made that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already launched ‘Mera Gaon-Corona Mukt Gaon’ campaign to reward Covid-free villages.