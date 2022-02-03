COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy 3 Times Higher Among People Who Have Experienced Childhood Trauma: Study

Your reluctance to get COVID-19 vaccine may be due to a traumatic event experienced as a child.

The study suggested that people who have experienced childhood trauma may have more difficulty with compliance with public health control measures and therefore require additional support.

Health experts and scientists have been advocating that vaccination against Covid-19 is crucial to curb the spread of the virus, and to avert hospitalizations and deaths. But a large proportion of the world's population still remain unvaccinated. The poorest countries continue to face limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines, while in developing nations, vaccine hesitancy is contributing to the slow uptake of vaccines. Warning that pools of unvaccinated people around the world could be a source of new COVID-19 variants, scientists have been highlighting the importance of addressing vaccine hesitancy among people.

Meanwhile, a study from Bangor University in the UK has linked reluctance or refusal to get vaccination against COVID-19 infection to childhood trauma.

According to the study, vaccine hesitancy was three times higher among people who had experienced four or more types of trauma as a child than it was among those who hadn't experienced any. The study mentioned nine types of childhood trauma before the age of 18: physical, verbal, and sexual abuse; parental separation; exposure to domestic violence; and living with a household member with mental illness, alcohol and/or drug misuse, or who was in prison. The results were published in the open access journal BMJ Open.

How childhood trauma triggers vaccine hesitancy

While the observational study could not establish the cause, the researchers pointed out that people who have experienced childhood trauma are "known to have greater health risks across the life-course".

For the study, 2,285 adults living in Wales between December 2020 and March 2021 were surveyed. They were asked about childhood trauma, their levels of trust in health service information on Covid, and their opinion about Covid restrictions and vaccination.

Compared to respondents who had not experienced any childhood trauma, those who had experienced traumatic events in childhood reported higher vaccine hesitancy three times higher in respondents who had experienced four or more types of trauma before the age of 18.

Also, people who had little or no trust in NHS Covid-19 information and who felt government restrictions were unfair were more likely to profess reluctance or refusal to get jabbed against Covid-19 infection.

Such individuals were also more likely to say they had flouted the regulations occasionally and favour the immediate ending of regulations on social distancing and mandatory face coverings.

