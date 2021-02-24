Announcing the third phase of vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic from March 1 Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said people above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals. Javadekar made the announcement after the Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to launch the third phase of the world's largest vaccination drive which began in India on January 16. People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10000 government and over 20000